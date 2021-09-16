We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Signet Jewelers (SIG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SIG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Signet Jewelers is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 21.47% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that SIG has returned about 183.06% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -4.46% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Signet Jewelers is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, SIG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 166.04% this year, meaning that SIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
SIG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.