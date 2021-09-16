ObsEva (OBSV) Files NDA for Linzagolix to Treat Uterine Fibroids

ObsEva SA ( OBSV Quick Quote OBSV - Free Report) announced that it has submitted a new drug application (“NDA”) to the FDA for its investigational oral GnRH receptor antagonist, linzagolix, for the treatment of uterine fibroids.
The NDA is based on data from two phase III studies, PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of linzagolix in patients with heavy menstrual bleeding (“HMB”) associated with uterine fibroids. During the 52-week treatment period, the patients were administered linzagolix in two dosing regimens of 100 mg and 200 mg once daily, with and without hormonal add-back therapy. Both the studies achieved their primary endpoints, as linzagolix significantly reduced HMB in comparison to placebo.
Please note that the data from the phase III studies was supported by data from the 76-week post-treatment follow-up study.
Uterine fibroids are common non-cancer tumors that grow on the uterus’ muscular tissue. Mainly affecting women of childbearing age, uterine fibroids are characterized by wide-ranging symptoms including HMB, anemia, pelvic pressure and bloating, urinary frequency, and extreme pain that can significantly impact the quality of life as well as mental health.
The dearth of long-term treatments for the indication makes hysterectomies the only viable option. Per the company, approximately 300,000 hysterectomies for uterine fibroids are performed in the United States alone each year.
With its potential approval in the United States, linzagolix will be the first oral GnRH antagonist to provide therapeutic alternatives for women who are unable to take hormone therapy. The drug will also become the company’s first marketable drug following approval.
It is to be noted by investors that the company has already received validation of the marketing authorization application in the EU for a similar indication. The company anticipates approval recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in fourth-quarter 2021.
Linzagolix is also being evaluated in a phase III EDELWEISS 3 study for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis. Top-line data from the study is anticipated in fourth-quarter 2021.
We remind investors that ObsEva acquired the in-license rights of linzagolix from Japan-based pharma company Kissei in 2015. The rights also include global (excluding Asia) commercial rights for the product.
