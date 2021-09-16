Apple (AAPL) Unveils 4 iPhone 13 Models at September Event

Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) unveiled four new iPhone models – iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max – at its virtual product launch event on Sep 14. The company also launched the new iPad mini, ninth generation iPad, the Apple Watch Series 7 and updates to Fitness+ at the event. Apple has been riding on strong demand for the 5G-supported iPhone 12, the revamped iPad, the healthcare-focused Apple Watch and an expanding App Store ecosystem. However, the company’s share price has dipped in recent times, primarily attributable to an adverse ruling in the Epic Games lawsuit, which now prohibits Apple from banning alternative payment system offerings by app developers. The spyware attack, for which Apple has to rush to publish a quick update, along with growing supply chain issues, also hurts sentiments.
Apple’s shares fell 0.96% to close at $148.12 on Sep 14. The company has returned 11.6% year-to-date, underperforming S&P 500 composite’s return of 20.3%.
Nevertheless, the company is expected to benefit from strong demand for iPhone 13’s attractive features, ahead of the holiday season. The new iPad is likely to ride on continuing adoption by enterprises. These factors are expected to boost Apple’s prospects in the rest of fiscal 2021 and beyond. The new iPhones, which will benefit from wider 5G coverage, bode well for suppliers like Broadcom ( AVGO Quick Quote AVGO - Free Report) , Skyworks ( SWKS Quick Quote SWKS - Free Report) and Qorvo ( QRVO Quick Quote QRVO - Free Report) . A15 Chip Powers iPhone 13 With New Wide Camera
Apple’s iPhone 13 (6.1-inch) and iPhone 13 mini (5.4-inch) feature a new wide camera with bigger pixels (1.7 µm pixels) and sensor-shift optical image stabilization (“OIS”) technology that offer improvements in low-light photos and videos. OIS was introduced in iPhone 12 Pro Max, last year.
The camera, supported by the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system, is capable of capturing 47% more light for less noise and brighter results. A faster Neural Engine in the A15 Bionic chip, a new image signal processor, and advancements in computational photography power the all-new features on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, iPhone 13 promises an all-day battery life, offering up to an additional two and a half hours in a day compared to iPhone 12. iPhone 13 mini provides up to an hour and a half more in a day compared to iPhone 12 mini. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a durable flat-edge design, an elegant aluminum frame and a smaller notch that now offers more display area. The new devices feature a brighter Super Retina XDR display and Ceramic Shield front cover that improves durability. Apple has launched iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in five new colors – pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and RED – with storage capacity of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Users can pre-order beginning Sep 17, while Apple will start shipping iPhone 13 beginning Sep 24. The much-anticipated iOS 15 will be available as a free software update on Sep 20. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also promise better 5G experience. Apple stated that by the end of 2021, support for 5G on iPhone will double around the globe, with more than 200 carriers in 60 countries and regions. iPhone 13 Pro Features Super Retina XDR Display with ProMotion
Apple has introduced Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion feature in its new iPhone 13 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7-inch). The ProMotion technology makes touch experience faster and more responsive.
The camera system supported by the A15 Bionic chip features an all-new Wide camera that has a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions, producing even more detailed photos. Coupled with the larger ƒ/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a massive improvement in low-light situations, up to 2.2 times when compared to iPhone 12 Pro, and nearly 1.5 times when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Ultra-Wide camera features a much wider ƒ/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system, which helps in producing brighter and sharper images. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also offer a new 77-mm Telephoto camera. Additionally, Night mode is now available with all cameras on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, including the Telephoto camera. In terms of battery life, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max promise all-day battery life. iPhone 13 Pro will last up to one and a half hours longer in a day compared to iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will last up to two and a half hours longer in a day compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has launched iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in four new colors – graphite, gold, silver and sierra blue – with storage capacity of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
