Accenture (ACN) and IonQ Join Forces for Quantum Computing
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) announced its collaboration with quantum computing company, IonQ, yesterday, aimed at steering quantum commuting in its client organizations and industries on a global scale.
IonQ’s 11-qubit system is the only quantum computer available through the cloud on Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) Braket, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) Azure, Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud, and direct API access. The company’s 32-qubit system is one of the most powerful quantum computers of the world.
How Will Accenture Benefit?
It seems that through this multi-year strategic relationship, Accenture is eyeing to tap the immense potential that quantum computing has in addressing mission-critical business problems and help its clients explore and utilize this potential.
Accenture said that it will help companies become quantum ready with the help of its skills and experience in quantum, and also with its ability to design and develop customized industry solutions tailored to IonQ’s quantum computing technology.
Marc Carrel-Billiard, senior managing director and Technology Innovation lead at Accenture, said, "Whether in life sciences, energy distribution and storage, or logistics, quantum computing offers new and compelling ways to solve key business problems and generate new insights.”
Accenture’s shares have gained 42.4% over the past year, underperforming the 48.9% growth of the industry it belongs to but outperforming the 33.8% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
