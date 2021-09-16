We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Should You Buy the Auto Stocks Right Now?
Welcome to Episode #285 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week she’s joined by David Bartosiak, Zacks Stock Strategist and Editor of Zacks Surprise Trader newsletter, who is also Zacks resident auto expert, to talk about what is going on in the red-hot auto industry.
People have rushed out to buy cars since the pandemic began in order to avoid public transportation which has pushed up auto demand. But a shortage of semiconductors is also wreaking havoc with inventory. That has pushed up prices.
How should investors be playing this industry?
The stocks have rallied big off their 2020 coronavirus lows, but some of them have corrected again in 2021.
Is this a buying opportunity?
5 Auto Stocks for 2021
1. General Motors (GM - Free Report) has always been a fan favorite for investors. Shares have sold off 17% in the last 3 months, however, making them even cheaper. GM has a forward P/E of just 8.2. Is it high on Dave’s list?
2. Ford (F - Free Report) is also a fan favorite and it’s also cheap, with a forward P/E of 8. It, too, has sold off in the last 3 months, falling 15%. Is now the time to buy?
3. Ferrari (RACE - Free Report) shares have gone the other way, actually rising 5% over the last 3 months. This luxury car maker is soon to launch its highly anticipated SUV. With a forward P/E of 46, is it too hot to handle or priced right for the growth?
4. Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) is one of those stocks you either love, or hate. While shares are up just 5% year-to-date, they have rallied 22% in the last 3 months. It’s the most expensive of the auto makers, with a forward P/E of 145. But if you believe the argument that it’s really a “tech company,” does the valuation matter?
5. Advanced Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) is a beneficiary of people keeping their cars even longer, and getting them repaired, rather than buying a new car at these record high prices. It’s trading with a forward P/E of just 17.5, which makes it among the cheaper auto stock plays this year.
What else should you know about cars, the auto industry and the stocks to keep on your wish list?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.