AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed at $46.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.
Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had gained 27.29% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMC to post earnings of -$0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $768.8 million, up 543.35% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.75 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion, which would represent changes of +82.97% and +100.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AMC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.