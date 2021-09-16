We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.13, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 3.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.37% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, down 154.55% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $807 million, which would represent changes of -150% and -12.19%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. BB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.