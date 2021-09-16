We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR - Free Report) closed at $29.53, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.55% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.37% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRSR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRSR to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $492.45 million, up 7.73% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.75% and +22.19%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRSR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, CRSR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.03.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
