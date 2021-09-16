We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hologic (HOLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $77.62, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%.
Heading into today, shares of the medical device maker had gained 1.06% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HOLX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, HOLX is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 53.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, down 24.31% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.76 per share and revenue of $5.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +94.97% and +41.39%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. HOLX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, HOLX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.
Meanwhile, HOLX's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.4 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
