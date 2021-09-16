We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mid-Cap ETFs Looking Good Amid Market Uncertainties
Wall Street has surprised with rallies despite rising Delta variant cases. Investors are however on the edge considering certain factors that might impact the current investing environment. Factors like surging Delta variant cases and the Federal Reserve meeting where it might announce plans to taper bond purchases are also raising worries. U.S. consumers also seem worried about the sustainability of economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump, rising Delta variant threat and increasing inflation levels.
Intensifying investors’ concerns further, September is historically considered the worst-performing month for Wall Street. Analysts expect a market correction in September. According to the LPL Financial data published in a Yahoo Finance article, the S&P 500 has fallen about 1%, on average, in September since 1950. Certain recent economic data releases also turned out to be very disappointing. The U.S. economy added only 235,000 jobs in August 2021 (the lowest in seven months).
Meanwhile, the FDA granting the first full U.S. approval to Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech’s (BNTX) coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty (BNT162b), has also boosted investors’ confidence. The full FDA approval is expected to increase the confidence for imposing vaccine mandates. Also, the unvaccinated population is now more likely to opt for vaccinations.
Considering the mixed sentiments, mid-cap funds are gaining increased attention as they provide both growth and stability in comparison to the small-cap and large-cap counterparts. As such, investors seeking to capitalize on the strong fundamentals but worried about uncertainty should consider mid-cap ETFs. Here, we have presented five popular mid-cap ETFs like Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO - Free Report) , SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (MDY - Free Report) , iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS - Free Report) , Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT - Free Report) and Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM - Free Report) .