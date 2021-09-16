The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Alibaba, Comcast, Honeywell and Dominion Energy

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 16, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D).

Here are highlights from Wednesday's Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, Alibaba and Comcast
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase, Alibaba Group Holding, and Comcast Corp.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of
JPMorgan have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+61.8% vs. +60.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that JPMorgan's robust loan and deposit balances, strategic acquisitions, strong liquidity position and initiatives to expand the branch network in new markets will continue supporting profitability.
The company's impressive capital deployment activities reflect earnings strength and a solid balance sheet. Near-zero interest rates and faltering loan demand, however, are likely to keep hurting JPMorgan's revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Challenges related to fee income growth as well as mounting costs remain as major concerns for the company.
(You can
read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)

Alibaba shares have lost -29.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry's loss of -22%, however, it is benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment on the back of strength in its China and International Commerce businesses.
The Zacks analyst believes that the company's dominance in the mobile commerce market, new products, retail strength, as well as a strong financial position are key drivers of growth. Alibaba's business structure, however, exposes it to risks related to stringent laws in China. Increased competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies are other major concerns.
(You can
) read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>
Shares of
Comcast have gained +10% in the year to date period against the Zacks Cable Television industry's gain of +10.3%, but things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from strength in broadband subscriber base and strong momentum in the wireless business.
Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity, thereby improving the customer experience. Comcast, however, continues to suffer from video and voice customer loss due to cord-cutting and stiff competition from Netflix.
(You can
) read the full research report on Comcast here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Honeywell International and Dominion Energy.
