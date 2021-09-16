Zacks Market Edge Highlights: General Motors, Ford, Ferrari, Tesla and Advanced Auto Parts

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 16, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Should You Buy the Auto Stocks Right Now?
Welcome to Episode #285 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week she’s joined by David Bartosiak, Zacks Stock Strategist and Editor of Zacks Surprise Trader newsletter, who is also Zacks resident auto expert, to talk about what is going on in the red-hot auto industry.
People have rushed out to buy cars since the pandemic began in order to avoid public transportation which has pushed up auto demand. But a shortage of semiconductors is also wreaking havoc with inventory. That has pushed up prices.
How should investors be playing this industry?
The stocks have rallied big off their 2020 coronavirus lows, but some of them have corrected again in 2021.
Is this a buying opportunity?
5 Auto Stocks for 2021
1.
General Motors ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) has always been a fan favorite for investors. Shares have sold off 17% in the last 3 months, however, making them even cheaper. GM has a forward P/E of just 8.2. Is it high on Dave’s list?
2.
Ford ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report) is also a fan favorite and it’s also cheap, with a forward P/E of 8. It, too, has sold off in the last 3 months, falling 15%. Is now the time to buy?
3.
Ferrari ( RACE Quick Quote RACE - Free Report) shares have gone the other way, actually rising 5% over the last 3 months. This luxury car maker is soon to launch its highly anticipated SUV. With a forward P/E of 46, is it too hot to handle or priced right for the growth?
4.
Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) is one of those stocks you either love, or hate. While shares are up just 5% year-to-date, they have rallied 22% in the last 3 months. It’s the most expensive of the automakers, with a forward P/E of 145. But if you believe the argument that it’s really a “tech company,” does the valuation matter?
5.
Advanced Auto Parts ( AAP Quick Quote AAP - Free Report) is a beneficiary of people keeping their cars even longer, and getting them repaired, rather than buying a new car at these record high prices. It’s trading with a forward P/E of just 17.5, which makes it among the cheaper auto stock plays this year.
What else should you know about cars, the auto industry and the stocks to keep on your wish list?
Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.
