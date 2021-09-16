Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Callaway (ELY) Moves 11.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Callaway Golf (ELY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.1% higher at $30.09. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Callaway Golf appreciated after the company announced the proposed public offering of 4 million shares of its common stock through PEP TG Investments LP.

Price and Consensus

Price Consensus Chart for ELY

This maker of golf equipment and accessories is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -88.3%. Revenues are expected to be $846.05 million, up 77.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Callaway, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 178.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ELY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

