Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 16, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) rallied 1.7% after the company announced that it will increase its quarterly dividend by 11% and also agreed to a stock buyback program of up to $60 billion.
  • Apple, Inc.’s (AAPL - Free Report) gained 0.6% after the company introduced a series of updates to its series of mobile phones and Apple watch.
  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN - Free Report) increased 1.1% after the company announced that the U.S. government would be buying an additional 1.4 million doses of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s (YUMC - Free Report) shares plummeted 5.9% after the company warned that the surge in new COVID-19 delta variant cases could lead to a 50%-60% decline in its third-quarter profit.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - free report >>

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) - free report >>

Published in

fang medical restaurants tech-stocks