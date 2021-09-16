Back to top

Bandwidth (BAND) Joins Zoom Phone Provider Exchange Program

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND - Free Report) announced a charter membership in Zoom’s (ZM - Free Report) newly-introduced Phone Provider Exchange program as an enhanced cloud-peering collaborator.

The program allows Zoom’s enterprise customers to ‘Bring Your Own Carrier’ (BYOC), which unbundles telephony from Zoom’s Unified Communications-as-a-Service platform and Zoom Phone as well as works directly with Bandwidth for Session Initiation Protocol trunking and emergency services.

Bandwidth is providing the BYOC solutions to enterprise customers to boost scalability in the migration to the cloud. The company currently provides the BYOC solutions across three multi-vendor platform stacks — Zoom, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) Teams and RingCentral (RNG - Free Report) .

Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Bandwidth is a leading global enterprise communications platform and cloud-native carrier. The company’s shares have lost 29.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 8.4%.

By joining this program, Bandwidth intends to provide a robust solution to Zoom’s customers. Businesses that are considering a cloud-based phone system now have greater options to meet complex needs.

As the migration to the cloud accelerates, Bandwidth’s cloud-based software-powered network is expected to provide access to more than 60 countries. Bandwidth’s dynamic location routing technology enables enterprises to meet critical requirements for Enhanced 911 in the United States.

Bandwidth is likely to continue benefiting from significant growth in Communications Platform-as-a-Service revenues. Its evolving portfolio and accretive customer base are the cornerstones of long-term growth across a diverse set of markets.

