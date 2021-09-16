In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>
Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) - free report >>
Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>
Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) - free report >>
Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Bandwidth (BAND) Joins Zoom Phone Provider Exchange Program
Bandwidth Inc. (BAND - Free Report) announced a charter membership in Zoom’s (ZM - Free Report) newly-introduced Phone Provider Exchange program as an enhanced cloud-peering collaborator.
The program allows Zoom’s enterprise customers to ‘Bring Your Own Carrier’ (BYOC), which unbundles telephony from Zoom’s Unified Communications-as-a-Service platform and Zoom Phone as well as works directly with Bandwidth for Session Initiation Protocol trunking and emergency services.
Bandwidth is providing the BYOC solutions to enterprise customers to boost scalability in the migration to the cloud. The company currently provides the BYOC solutions across three multi-vendor platform stacks — Zoom, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) Teams and RingCentral (RNG - Free Report) .
Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Bandwidth is a leading global enterprise communications platform and cloud-native carrier. The company’s shares have lost 29.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 8.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
By joining this program, Bandwidth intends to provide a robust solution to Zoom’s customers. Businesses that are considering a cloud-based phone system now have greater options to meet complex needs.
As the migration to the cloud accelerates, Bandwidth’s cloud-based software-powered network is expected to provide access to more than 60 countries. Bandwidth’s dynamic location routing technology enables enterprises to meet critical requirements for Enhanced 911 in the United States.
Bandwidth is likely to continue benefiting from significant growth in Communications Platform-as-a-Service revenues. Its evolving portfolio and accretive customer base are the cornerstones of long-term growth across a diverse set of markets.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.