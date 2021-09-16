We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Expects Record Q3 Earnings on High Demand
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD - Free Report) announced third-quarter earnings guidance in the range of $4.78-$4.82 per share, which suggests a record quarterly performance. It expects third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $4.88-$4.92 per share.
The company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings were $3.32 per share, and adjusted earnings were $3.40 per share. Third-quarter earnings in the previous year were 47 cents per share and adjusted earnings were 51 cents per share.
Steel Dynamics expects sequentially higher profit in its steel operations in the third quarter, driven by strong underlying steel demand and significant metal spread expansion across the entire platform, especially within the flat roll steel operations. Steel shipments in the third quarter are projected to be strong across the company's steel portfolio.
Domestic steel demand also remains strong, which along with sustained low flat roll steel inventories offset higher steel selling prices. The company expects this momentum to continue, leading to even stronger fourth-quarter results.
Earnings from the company's metals recycling operations are projected to be in line with second-quarter results on higher sequential ferrous metal margin offsetting lower volume. Steel Dynamics also sees sequentially higher earnings in its steel fabrication operations in the third quarter on higher prices and record expected shipments.
The company bought back roughly $280 million of its common stock during the third quarter through Sep 10.
Shares of Steel Dynamics have gained 108.1% in the past year compared with 103.2% rise of the industry.
