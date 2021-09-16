We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Booz Allen (BAH) to Gain From Tracepoint Buyout: Here's How
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) recently announced that it has completed the purchase of Tracepoint, a digital forensics and incident response ("DFIR") company serving public and private sector clients.
Post its initial strategic investment in Tracepoint, which Booz Allen made in January 2021, it put to use its option to buy out the former's business completely. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.
How Will Booz Allen Benefit?
Booz Allen plans to integrate Tracepoint with its Commercial Cyber business in early 2022. This is a part of its long-term growth strategy to expand business in three key areas: incident response, enterprise consulting and managed services.
The integration is expected to help Booz Allen offer enhanced cyber services and solutions. Tracepoint’s DFIR capabilities and extensive customer relationships should complement and boost Booz Allen’s existing commercial portfolio, and also strengthen its position in the private sector cyber market.
Bill Phelps, executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s commercial business, stated, "Tracepoint has an exceptionally qualified team with strong brand recognition in the DFIR market and extensive relationships in its core sectors to expand our commercial offering and accelerate our growth.”
Considering the increasing pace at which organizations and governments around the globe are facing cyber threats, the latest deal seems to be a strategic move on Booz Allen’s part to enhance its incident response capabilities.
