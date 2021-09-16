We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Semtech (SMTC) Expands Portfolio With BlueRiver AV Manager
Semtech Corporation (SMTC - Free Report) has introduced an open and free software, namely BlueRiver AV Manager.
BlueRiver AV Manager features a simple interface with a set of audio video (AV) management tools. Also, it is compatible with any Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) endpoint or edge device.
The software helps SDVoE equipment makers in faster developing SDVoE solutions by leveraging the BlueRiver platform.
With the recent launch, Semtech is expected to expand its reach to SDVoE equipment makers, which might drive the company’s signal integrity segment performance.
The segment has become an integral part, which generated 73 million sales, accounting for 39% of total net sales for fiscal second-quarter 2022.
Strength of BlueRiver to Aid Top-Line Growth
The recent move strengthened the company’s BlueRiver offerings. The BlueRiver platform provides cost-effective and efficient solutions to address the Pro AV market needs.
Further, it provides only one programmable system on chip for replacing conventional AV or keyboard, video and mouse extenders, matrix switchers, videowall controllers as well as windowing processors with a network of transmitters, receivers, and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches.
Manufacturers of the Pro AV equipment can create SDVoE compatible product lines with the help of BlueRiver.
With BlueRiver, Semtech is expected to expand its presence in the global Pro AV market, which, per a report by 360 Market Updates, is likely to hit $3.27 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.
Expanding Portfolio of Solutions
Semtech is making strong efforts to expand its portfolio of solutions including LoRa technology, AVX, BlueRiver, HDMI, laser drivers and others. The recent launch is a step forward in this direction.
Apart from BlueRiver AV Manager, the company introduced EClamp8052P, which uses board space efficiently, and solves issues related to electromagnetic compatibility as well as electrostatic discharge.
In addition, Semtech added a new product, LoRa Corecell Reference Design, to the LoRa Core portfolio. The solution enables LoRaWAN gateways to simultaneously receive and transmit data.
Further, Semtech introduced a new product, GN2256, in the Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for expanding 5G wireless infrastructure bandwidth.
The company also introduced the GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge chip for converting HDMI signals to SDI and vice versa or SDI to SDI (gearbox).
