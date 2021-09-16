We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Pool (POOL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Pool (POOL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Pool is one of 261 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 15.11% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that POOL has returned about 28.09% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 4.07%. This means that Pool is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, POOL is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.23% so far this year, so POOL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to POOL as it looks to continue its solid performance.