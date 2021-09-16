Zoom Video Communications ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) announced at Zoomtopia Partner Connect 2021 that its reseller partners will now have the opportunity to sell Zoom Phone Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) licenses through a brand-new partner program geared toward the reseller community. The reseller program for Zoom Phone BYOC lets enterprise customers keep their current PSTN service providers by redirecting existing voice circuits to the Zoom Phone cloud, or implement a hybrid solution with Zoom Calling Plans. By keeping their current PSTN service providers, customers can take advantage of the benefits of Zoom Phone while keeping their existing service provider contracts, phone numbers, and calling rates with their preferred carrier of record. Earlier, only Zoom Master Agents could refer deals for Zoom Phone and Zoom Phone BYOC. With the launch of this program, now Zoom’s reseller partners from around the world, who meet the requirements and qualify, will be authorized to resell Zoom Phone BYOC. Further, Zoom Phone users will be able to bring customers, who use enhanced cloud peering to access PSTN to Zoom Phone Provider Exchange, together. Currently, a pilot program for select partners, the reseller program for Zoom Phone BYOC is expected to be open to more resellers by the end of the year. Partnership Announcements
Zoom (ZM) Launches Reseller Partner Program for Phone BYOC
Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) announced at Zoomtopia Partner Connect 2021 that its reseller partners will now have the opportunity to sell Zoom Phone Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) licenses through a brand-new partner program geared toward the reseller community.
The reseller program for Zoom Phone BYOC lets enterprise customers keep their current PSTN service providers by redirecting existing voice circuits to the Zoom Phone cloud, or implement a hybrid solution with Zoom Calling Plans.
By keeping their current PSTN service providers, customers can take advantage of the benefits of Zoom Phone while keeping their existing service provider contracts, phone numbers, and calling rates with their preferred carrier of record.
Earlier, only Zoom Master Agents could refer deals for Zoom Phone and Zoom Phone BYOC. With the launch of this program, now Zoom’s reseller partners from around the world, who meet the requirements and qualify, will be authorized to resell Zoom Phone BYOC.
Further, Zoom Phone users will be able to bring customers, who use enhanced cloud peering to access PSTN to Zoom Phone Provider Exchange, together.
Currently, a pilot program for select partners, the reseller program for Zoom Phone BYOC is expected to be open to more resellers by the end of the year.
Partnership Announcements
IntelePeer – a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider – has been selected to be part of Zoom’s Reseller Partner Program. The integration will support Zoom’s BYOC strategy, as well as IntelePeer’s Bring Your Own CPaaS strategy to provide enterprises with a choice of best-in-class voice and value-added communication solutions.
Moreover, Bandwidth (BAND - Free Report) , a leading global enterprise communications platform and cloud-native carrier, will become a charter member of Zoom's Phone Provider Exchange as an enhanced cloud peering collaborator. The company now provides BYOC solutions across three multi-vendor platform stacks, namely, Zoom, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) Teams, and RingCentral.
Platform Updates Aimed at Hybrid Work Environments
This week at its Zoomtopia 2021 event, Zoom also announced that Zoom Whiteboard, set to be launched later this year, will allow seamless and asynchronous collaboration across a wide range of devices. The feature lets users utilize a virtual whiteboard the same way they would use one in the office.
The company plans to release a new Zoom Widget to give users an at-a-glance view of their meeting schedule, members already in meetings, and the ability to quick launch chats.
Zoom is also teaming up with Facebook (FB - Free Report) to build a Whiteboard integration for the Oculus Horizons Workrooms virtual environments.
It will also extend its automated transcription to 30 languages and add live translations to 12 languages in the next year.
Other updates to the platform include a remote control-like setting that allows multiple people to control slides without a verbal command, two-way chat in the Waiting Room, and in-meeting chat emojis.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company further mentioned the upcoming launch of a cloud-based video contact center in 2022 that will connect organizations with their customers in new ways. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Growing demand for its cloud-native video-first platform owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave and an expanding portfolio of solutions and platform updates are expected to aid customer growth in the near term.