Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed at $165.22, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 6.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.46%.
JNJ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2021. In that report, analysts expect JNJ to post earnings of $2.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.68 billion, up 12.31% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.65 per share and revenue of $94.34 billion, which would represent changes of +20.17% and +14.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JNJ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, JNJ is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.37, so we one might conclude that JNJ is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.