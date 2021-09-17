We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.67, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.46%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $410.15 million, down 8.31% from the prior-year quarter.
NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +35.3%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NLY has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.56, so we one might conclude that NLY is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.