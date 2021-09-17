We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nucor (NUE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Nucor (NUE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $109.82, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the steel company had lost 9.22% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.46% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NUE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NUE is projected to report earnings of $6.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 934.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.9 billion, up 100.81% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.33 per share and revenue of $34.96 billion, which would represent changes of +478.74% and +73.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NUE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.05% higher. NUE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note NUE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.58, which means NUE is trading at a premium to the group.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.