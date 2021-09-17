We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV - Free Report) closed at $8.14, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.46%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLOV as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLOV should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.23% lower. CLOV currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CLOV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.