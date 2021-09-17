The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Johnson & Johnson, Toyota, Merck and 3M

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 17, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corporation (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) , Toyota Motor Corporation ( TM Quick Quote TM - Free Report) , Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK Quick Quote MRK - Free Report) and 3M Company ( MMM Quick Quote MMM - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog: Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Johnson & Johnson and Toyota
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Johnson & Johnson, and Toyota Motor. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of
NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry over the past year (+77.4% vs. +53%). The Zacks analyst believes that growth opportunities in ray-traced gaming, rendering, high-performance computing, AI and self-driving cars are key drivers of growth for NVIDIA.
The company has been benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs. Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA's presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. Bleak demand for automobile infotainment systems, forex headwinds as well as stiff competition from AMD remain as major concerns for the company though.
(You can
) read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>> Johnson & Johnson shares have gained +3.5% in the last six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +12.1%, however, its diversification makes it relatively resilient to macroeconomic shocks.
The Zacks analyst acknowledges that the company has been making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. To that end, it has several pivotal data readouts and regulatory milestones lined up in the near term. It, however, faces numerous lawsuits alleging personal injuries to patients that use its products. Headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure are other major concerns.
(You can
) read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>
Shares of
Toyota have gained +16.8% in the year to date period against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry's gain of +8.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Toyota's focus on developing electric and driverless cars is likely to boost revenues in the quarters ahead.
Its upbeat fiscal 2022 guidance buoys investors' confidence. The firm projects fiscal 2022 operating income at ¥2.5 trillion, up 13.8% year over year, which is encouraging. Strategic collaborations with Subaru and Mazda are expected to aid its ambitious e-mobility goals.
(You can
) read the full research report on Toyota here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Merck & Co. and 3M Co.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Johnson & Johnson, Toyota, Merck and 3M
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 17, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) , Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) , Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK - Free Report) and 3M Company (MMM - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Johnson & Johnson and Toyota
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Johnson & Johnson, and Toyota Motor. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry over the past year (+77.4% vs. +53%). The Zacks analyst believes that growth opportunities in ray-traced gaming, rendering, high-performance computing, AI and self-driving cars are key drivers of growth for NVIDIA.
The company has been benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs. Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA's presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. Bleak demand for automobile infotainment systems, forex headwinds as well as stiff competition from AMD remain as major concerns for the company though.
(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)
Johnson & Johnson shares have gained +3.5% in the last six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's gain of +12.1%, however, its diversification makes it relatively resilient to macroeconomic shocks.
The Zacks analyst acknowledges that the company has been making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. To that end, it has several pivotal data readouts and regulatory milestones lined up in the near term. It, however, faces numerous lawsuits alleging personal injuries to patients that use its products. Headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure are other major concerns.
(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)
Shares of Toyota have gained +16.8% in the year to date period against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry's gain of +8.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Toyota's focus on developing electric and driverless cars is likely to boost revenues in the quarters ahead.
Its upbeat fiscal 2022 guidance buoys investors' confidence. The firm projects fiscal 2022 operating income at ¥2.5 trillion, up 13.8% year over year, which is encouraging. Strategic collaborations with Subaru and Mazda are expected to aid its ambitious e-mobility goals.
(You can read the full research report on Toyota here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Merck & Co. and 3M Co.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.