New Strong Sell Stocks for September 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
IBEX Limited (IBEX - Free Report) provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Matrix Service Company (MTRX - Free Report) provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH - Free Report) is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL - Free Report) engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC - Free Report) designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.
