Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

IBEX Limited (IBEX - Free Report) provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX - Free Report) provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH - Free Report) is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL - Free Report) engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC - Free Report) designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Matrix Service Company (MTRX) - free report >>

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) - free report >>

Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) - free report >>

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) - free report >>

IBEX Limited (IBEX) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary oil-energy retail