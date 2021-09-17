We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Halliburton (HAL) Acquires Well-Drilling Contract in Israel
Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) has been awarded a contract by Energean to implement a well-drilling campaign off the coast of Israel. The contract involves three firms and two optional wells.
Energean is an independent exploration and production company that focuses on developing resources in the Mediterranean and U.K. North Sea. The company’s key development assets are the multi-trillion cubic feet Karish, Karish North and Tanin fields, offshore Israel.
Halliburton will work with Energean to efficiently deliver exploration, appraisal and development wells, off Israel’s coast. The company will provide services, which include project management, directional drilling, drill bits, drilling fluids, cementing, solids control, wireline, slickline, completions, production enhancement and subsea services.
The main technologies, which are expected to be deployed, include the StrataXaminer wireline logging solution that helps operators obtain more precise well data and improve production capabilities. It also involves the 7 3/8” Dash electrohydraulic subsea safety system and the iCruise Intelligent Rotary Steerable System that will deliver faster and more accurate wells.
The recently-obtained contract follows a successful four-well offshore drilling campaign that Halliburton previously executed in the Karish and Karish North fields, offshore Israel. Halliburton provided the drilling services for the Karish and Karish North gas field development, which is being developed by Energean.
The latest campaign will deliver a fully integrated solution with the help of Halliburton 4.0 digital platform and drilling technologies to optimize well delivery. Halliburton and Energean will team up to deliver integrated project management services, which will maximize the value of their offshore Mediterranean wells. The companies did not reveal any financial details of the contract.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Halliburton is one of the largest oilfield service providers.
Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has declined 7.1% against the industry’s 7.6% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
