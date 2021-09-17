BlackBerry (BB) Curbs Cyber Threats With Encoded Group Phone Calls

BlackBerry Limited ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) recently announced that its SecuSUITE for Government solution has been upgraded to support group phone calling and instant messaging with certified end-to-end encryption. This will safeguard government and enterprise customers against increasing cases of eavesdropping attacks. The avant-garde offering is an integral part of BlackBerry Spark, which is a trusted unified endpoint security and unified endpoint management platform. Thanks to end-to-end encryption of voice calls and text messages, the SecuSUITE for Government ensures that calls are connected across all mobile networks with the highest quality and security. As a leading player in enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for productivity and security innovations. The company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It offers an end-to-end software and services platform for the Enterprise of Things that enables smart business processes. It has an independent subsidiary, BlackBerry Government Solutions, which boosts Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) initiatives. The unit has a separate corporate governance structure to comply with the U.S. national security requirements. This deepens BlackBerry’s reach within the U.S. government sector by ensuring that its cybersecurity solutions and Spark platform meet FedRAMP and Authority to Operate certifications while providing customers with better service. The Waterloo, Ontario-based company’s shares have returned 109.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 42.5% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
With majority of the workforce operating remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are facing major technical difficulties, thereby impeding business continuity. As a result, employees are resorting to group calling. At the same time, their operations are exposed to malicious cyber threats such as metadata harvesting and identity spoofing, which can compromise their sensitive discussions.
In order to tackle such challenges, BlackBerry’s SecuSUITE for Government solution ensures that group calling by enterprises and government officials around the world are made with utmost reliability. The group calling system is certified by NIAP and NSA CSfC standards that come as a significant advantage for organizations to protect their confidential information with Top Secret-grade encryption on the back of a seamless communications infrastructure. The multi-platform solution can be managed centrally with deployment on premise or hosted in a trusted offsite data center. Apart from secure encrypted voice and messaging, it acts as a cross platform solution for iOS and Android integrated with secure landlines. It has been certified in accordance with the Common Criteria standard. Currently safeguarding 18 governments worldwide against electronic eavesdropping incidents, the SecuSUITE for Government’s group calling feature has been leveraged by IT company, CACI International Inc. This has facilitated Department of Defense, U.S. federal civilian and Intelligence Community customers with encrypted calls from anywhere across the globe. Moving forward, BlackBerry intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase market share in the industry vertical. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, it continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy. Riding on such dynamic business fundamentals, BlackBerry appears well prepared to drive long-term sustainable growth, thereby instilling optimism among investors. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
BlackBerry has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are MicroStrategy Incorporated ( MSTR Quick Quote MSTR - Free Report) , Aspen Technology, Inc. ( AZPN Quick Quote AZPN - Free Report) , and Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) . While MicroStrategy sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Aspen Technology and Microsoft carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here MicroStrategy pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2,032.1%. Aspen Technology pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.9%. Microsoft pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.9%.
Image: Bigstock
BlackBerry (BB) Curbs Cyber Threats With Encoded Group Phone Calls
BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) recently announced that its SecuSUITE for Government solution has been upgraded to support group phone calling and instant messaging with certified end-to-end encryption. This will safeguard government and enterprise customers against increasing cases of eavesdropping attacks.
The avant-garde offering is an integral part of BlackBerry Spark, which is a trusted unified endpoint security and unified endpoint management platform. Thanks to end-to-end encryption of voice calls and text messages, the SecuSUITE for Government ensures that calls are connected across all mobile networks with the highest quality and security.
As a leading player in enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for productivity and security innovations. The company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It offers an end-to-end software and services platform for the Enterprise of Things that enables smart business processes.
It has an independent subsidiary, BlackBerry Government Solutions, which boosts Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) initiatives. The unit has a separate corporate governance structure to comply with the U.S. national security requirements. This deepens BlackBerry’s reach within the U.S. government sector by ensuring that its cybersecurity solutions and Spark platform meet FedRAMP and Authority to Operate certifications while providing customers with better service.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company’s shares have returned 109.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 42.5% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
With majority of the workforce operating remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are facing major technical difficulties, thereby impeding business continuity. As a result, employees are resorting to group calling. At the same time, their operations are exposed to malicious cyber threats such as metadata harvesting and identity spoofing, which can compromise their sensitive discussions.
In order to tackle such challenges, BlackBerry’s SecuSUITE for Government solution ensures that group calling by enterprises and government officials around the world are made with utmost reliability. The group calling system is certified by NIAP and NSA CSfC standards that come as a significant advantage for organizations to protect their confidential information with Top Secret-grade encryption on the back of a seamless communications infrastructure.
The multi-platform solution can be managed centrally with deployment on premise or hosted in a trusted offsite data center. Apart from secure encrypted voice and messaging, it acts as a cross platform solution for iOS and Android integrated with secure landlines. It has been certified in accordance with the Common Criteria standard.
Currently safeguarding 18 governments worldwide against electronic eavesdropping incidents, the SecuSUITE for Government’s group calling feature has been leveraged by IT company, CACI International Inc. This has facilitated Department of Defense, U.S. federal civilian and Intelligence Community customers with encrypted calls from anywhere across the globe.
Moving forward, BlackBerry intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase market share in the industry vertical. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, it continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy. Riding on such dynamic business fundamentals, BlackBerry appears well prepared to drive long-term sustainable growth, thereby instilling optimism among investors.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
BlackBerry has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR - Free Report) , Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) , and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) . While MicroStrategy sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Aspen Technology and Microsoft carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MicroStrategy pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2,032.1%.
Aspen Technology pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.9%.
Microsoft pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.9%.