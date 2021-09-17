We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
GoPro's (GPRO) Flagship HERO10 Black Camera Boasts Faster Performance
GoPro, Inc. (GPRO - Free Report) has unveiled its latest flagship camera, HERO10 Black.
Featuring the company’s all-new GP2 processor, the camera captures stunning videos at incredible frames per second. The powerful processor enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, ensuring that HERO10 Black captures the smoothest shake-free video compared with any other camera.
HERO10 Black has higher 23 megapixel photo resolution, better low-light performance, and a smarter user interface. It is cloud-connected and uploads footage to the cloud while charging. This feature, along with unlimited cloud backup, is available to GoPro subscribers at $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.
GoPro is committed to producing the world’s most versatile cameras and imaging software solutions. The San Mateo, CA-based company recently announced that its U.S. patent portfolio surpassed 1,000 granted patents, bringing its globally granted patent total to more than 1,600.
GoPro’s shares have surged 140.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 40.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other features of HERO10 Black include local tone mapping and 3D noise reduction, more responsive rear touch display, and faster content transfer. It also has a front color display with higher frame rates and new protective lens cover with water-shedding design.
HERO10 Black is available on GoPro.com for $399.98 with a one-year GoPro subscription or $499.99 list price without a subscription. GoPro subscribers can get a value-added HERO10 Black plus accessory bundle for $399.99. The accessory bundle contains an extension grip with tripod, a magnetic clip mount, a spare battery, and a 32GB SD card.
Other cameras from GoPro include its dual-lens MAX camera for $399.98 with a one-year GoPro subscription, HERO9 Black for $349.98, and HERO8 Black for $279.98.
GoPro is well-positioned to benefit from a solid product line and direct-to-consumer strategy with an accretive customer base. The company has been working to expand its footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling up its customer relationship management efforts. Strong demand across all regions with increasing subscription revenues bode well for the company.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Sonos, Inc. (SONO - Free Report) , Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) , and Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY - Free Report) . While Sonos and Academy Sports flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Panasonic carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sonos delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 297.3%, on average.
Academy Sports pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 91%, on average.
Panasonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.1%, on average.