Company News for Sep 17, 2021

  • Shares of Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) gained 1.4% after the company said that it will ramp up production of its F-150 electric pickup model.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited’s (WYNN - Free Report) shares declined 2.4% on news that authorities are weighing tighter regulations on Macau’s gaming industry.
  • Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS - Free Report) fell 1.4% on fears that authorities will be imposing stricter restrictions and regulations on Macau’s gambling industry.
  • MacroGenics, Inc.’s (MGNX - Free Report) shares declined 23.8% after the company released results from its Cohort A Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab.

