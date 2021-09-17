We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curtiss-Wright (CW) Soars 4.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 4.1% higher at $119.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% loss over the past four weeks.
Curtiss-Wright continues to benefit from proper execution of its operational excellence initiatives and savings generated by its prior year restructuring actions. The company’s ongoing investment in research and development projects results in high quality products, which in turn will support its long-term organic growth.
Globally a transition has been noticed towards clean source of energy and new nuclear reactors are being built across globe to meet increasing demand of clean energy. Curtiss-Wright expects to play a notable role in new build nuclear plant construction, given opportunities for large-scale reactors, particularly in China and India, as well as future construction of advanced and small modular reactors worldwide.
This engineering firm is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $612.37 million, up 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Curtiss-Wright, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).