4 Best Performing Fidelity Mutual Funds for The Rest of 2021

Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a huge spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients.
At Fidelity Investments, a large group of investment professionals carries out extensive and in-depth research to offer potential investment avenues worldwide for investors. Fidelity had total assets of about $11.1 trillion under management (as of Jun 30, 2021). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a broad range of categories, including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed-income funds.
Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund ( FAOFX Quick Quote FAOFX - Free Report) turned up as one of the best-performing mutual funds from the Fidelity family. The fund gained 35.4% over the past year. FAOFX, which invests a bulk of its assets in common stocks of companies with above-average growth potential, has added 18.4% in the year to date period.
Fidelity invests in a variety of sectors that are sensitive, cyclical and defensive. From the sensitive sectors, most investments were made in the technology sector. Among the cyclical sectors, the fund family invested the maximum in the financial services sector, while among the defensive sectors it invested heavily in healthcare.
4 Best Funds to Buy Now
We have highlighted four Fidelity mutual funds carrying a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that are expected to perform brilliantly in the remaining months of this year. Moreover, these funds have encouraging one-year and year to date returns. Additionally, the minimum initial investment is within $5000.
We expect these funds to outperform their peers in the future. Remember, the goal of the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is to guide investors to identify potential winners and losers. Unlike most of the fund-rating systems, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank is not just focused on past performance, but also on the likely future success of the fund.
The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking their money in mutual funds (read more:
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money). Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio Class K ( FGIKX Quick Quote FGIKX - Free Report) aims for high total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its assets in common stocks, focusing on those that pay current dividends and exhibit potential for capital appreciation. It also invests in bonds, lower-quality debt securities, and stocks that are not currently paying dividends, but have the potential for future income or capital appreciation.
This Zacks Large Cap Blend product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. FADTX has an annual expense ratio of 1.01%. The fund has one-year and year to date returns of 36.1% and 20.9%, respectively.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund ( FBGRX Quick Quote FBGRX - Free Report) seeks capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of assets in blue-chip companies. The fund, which primarily focuses on established and well-known companies, invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.
This Zacks Large Cap Growth product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. FSELX has an annual expense ratio of 0.79%. The fund has one-year and year to date returns of 34.5% and 20.1%, respectively.
Fidelity Advisor Value Strategies Fund Class C ( FVCSX Quick Quote FVCSX - Free Report) seeks appreciation of capital and invests primarily in common stocks. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in securities of companies with medium market capitalizations. It may also invest in large as well as small capitalization companies. The fund focuses on companies that are undervalued in terms of assets, sales, earnings, or growth potential.
This Zacks Global - Equity product has a history of positive total returns for more than 10 years. FVCSX has an annual expense ratio of 1.83%. The fund has one-year and year to date returns of 57.6% and 25.6%, respectively.
Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund ( FRIFX Quick Quote FRIFX - Free Report) seeks higher-than-average income as well as appreciation of capital. It invests the lion’s share of its assets in real estate companies as well as other real-estate-related investments. The fund also invests in preferred and common stocks of real estate investment trusts, debt securities of real estate entities as well as commercial and other mortgage-backed securities.
This Sector-Real Estate product has a history of positive total returns for over 10 years. FRIFXhas an annual expense ratio of 0.73%. The fund has one-year and year to date returns of 25.7% and 16.1%, respectively.
4 Best Performing Fidelity Mutual Funds for The Rest of 2021
