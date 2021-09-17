We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Dillards (DDS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dillards (DDS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dillards is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DDS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS's full-year earnings has moved 65% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that DDS has returned about 221.24% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 3.78% on average. This means that Dillards is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, DDS belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 73.57% so far this year, so DDS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to DDS as it looks to continue its solid performance.