We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 220.57% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, GRIN has gained about 335.95% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 7.06%. This shows that Grindrod Shipping Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, GRIN belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 71.79% so far this year, meaning that GRIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track GRIN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.