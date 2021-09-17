We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Marathon Digital Holdings is one of 244 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MARA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARA's full-year earnings has moved 41.87% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, MARA has moved about 248.08% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 16.63% on average. This means that Marathon Digital Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, MARA belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 105 individual stocks and currently sits at #224 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.93% so far this year, meaning that MARA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on MARA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.