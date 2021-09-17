We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is ArcelorMittal (MT) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MT and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
ArcelorMittal is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MT's full-year earnings has moved 57.53% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, MT has returned 45.68% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 7.94% on average. This means that ArcelorMittal is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, MT belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 48.87% so far this year, so MT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on MT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.