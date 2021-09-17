We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Sterling Construction Company (STRL) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Sterling Construction Company (STRL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Sterling Construction Company is one of 103 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. STRL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL's full-year earnings has moved 5.61% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that STRL has returned about 21.28% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 18.79%. This shows that Sterling Construction Company is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, STRL belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.34% so far this year, so STRL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on STRL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.