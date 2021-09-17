In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>
Yum Brands, Inc. (YUM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>
Yum Brands, Inc. (YUM) - free report >>
Fast-Food Stocks Adopt the Subscription Model
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. I am not going to lie, I am a lover of tacos. In fact, one of the worst parts about moving to South Florida was giving up all those delicious taco spots for sunshine and sandy cheeks. Some chopped up skirt steak, onions, cilantro, on a corn El Milagro tortilla and I am in heaven. Just thinking about it is making my mouth water. Hey honey, can you get us some tacos for lunch? She said no.
Taco Bell wants to make sure that you get your fix. Taking a page out of the Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and Stitch Fix (SFIX - Free Report) model, Yum Brands (YUM - Free Report) is trying out a monthly taco subscription. Customers pay between $5 and $10 a month for the “Taco Lover’s Pass.” That gets them a taco a day. Other companies have experimented with similar offerings. I remember Darden having a subscription for Olive Garden, although I was not luck enough to be one of the chose few who were able to purchase it. Also, Panera is trying out subscriptions that get you a cup of coffee each day.
Let’s take a look on Zacks.com to check out Yum Brands and other fast-food stocks.
Every time you share this video, Somebody has a great taco Tuesday and Pizza Pthursday. Follow the Author, Subscribe to the YouTube channel, Twitter @bartosiastics and check out Zacks.com/promo for this week’s deal on Value Investor. With Trending Stocks and Zacks.com, I’m Dave Bartosiak.