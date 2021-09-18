We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) closed at $8.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets had gained 22.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLNE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $88.3 million, up 24.56% from the year-ago period.
CLNE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $333.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +150% and +14.32%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLNE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CLNE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note CLNE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 542.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.7, so we one might conclude that CLNE is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Utility - Gas Distribution industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.