D.R. Horton (DHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) closed at $90.80, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 3.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.
DHI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.52, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.23 billion, up 28.62% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.25 per share and revenue of $27.76 billion, which would represent changes of +75.51% and +36.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DHI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DHI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note DHI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.76.
It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.