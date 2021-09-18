We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed at $293.26 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 51.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UPST as it approaches its next earnings report date.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $758.35 million, which would represent changes of +565.22% and +224.89%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UPST. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. UPST is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, UPST currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 191.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.53, which means UPST is trading at a premium to the group.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.