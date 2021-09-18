We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ArcBest (ARCB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) closed at $73.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had gained 17.41% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
ARCB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ARCB is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $965.47 million, up 21.45% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion, which would represent changes of +95.67% and +23.74%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ARCB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.11% higher. ARCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ARCB has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.01.
It is also worth noting that ARCB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.