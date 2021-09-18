We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA - Free Report) closed at $10.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.42% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
ATHA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ATHA is projected to report earnings of -$0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.36%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATHA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ATHA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ATHA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.