CF Industries (CF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CF Industries (CF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.10, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 13.11% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2021. On that day, CF is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1092.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.47 billion, up 73.08% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $5.84 billion, which would represent changes of +214.97% and +41.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CF should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher. CF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note CF's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.54.
Meanwhile, CF's PEG ratio is currently 1.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.