Image: Bigstock
Lemonade (LMND) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.24, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.
LMND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.15, down 101.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.63 million, up 88.95% from the year-ago period.
LMND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.77 per share and revenue of $124.17 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.86% and +31.53%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. LMND currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.