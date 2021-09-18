We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.84, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.24% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MARA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MARA to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1116.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.3 million, up 10530.95% from the year-ago period.
MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $260.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1141.67% and +5875.46%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.6% higher. MARA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, MARA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.96, so we one might conclude that MARA is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.