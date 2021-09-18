We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL - Free Report) closed at $0.73, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNDL as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.28 million, up 58.18% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $48 million, which would represent changes of +69.23% and -7.75%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNDL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SNDL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.