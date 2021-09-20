Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Sep 20, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Invesco Ltd.’s (IVZ - Free Report) shares climbed 5.5% following news that the company is negotiating to merge with State Street Corp.’s (STT - Free Report) asset-management unit.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s (TMO - Free Report) shares jumped 6.5% after the company raised its earnings and revenues outlook for 2022.
  • Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG - Free Report) surged 3.2% after the company announced a fresh $2 billion share buyback program.
  • Shares of Lincoln National Corp. (LNC - Free Report) gained 1.4% after it entered an agreement with Security Life of Denver Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Resolution Life, to reinsure around $9.4 billion of executive benefit and universal life reserves.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) - free report >>

State Street Corporation (STT) - free report >>

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) - free report >>

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) - free report >>

Published in

finance insurance oil-energy