Vail Resorts (MTN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.8%.
How are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of $3.57 per share, indicating an improvement of 6.5% from a loss of $3.82 reported in the year-ago quarter.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $188.8 million. The metric suggests an increase of 144.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.
Factors at Play
Vail Resorts’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 performance is likely to reflect solid contributions from the 2021-2022 North American ski season. During the previous quarter’s earnings call, the company reported solid pass product sales (through Jun 1, 2021), up 50% in units and 33% in sales dollars from 2019 levels. The company expects the momentum to continue in the fiscal fourth quarter, primarily on the back of 20% price reduction in all pass products. This will likely lead to a stronger unit growth in new pass holders, higher pass renewals and increased trade up to higher-value passes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter resort revenues is pegged at $194 million, indicating growth of 152% year over year.
Investments related to resources and technology (including staffing increases in call centers and self-service technology) along with infrastructure maintenance are likely to have benefitted the company in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, pandemic-related capacity constraints and limitations — particularly in food and beverage and ski school — are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s ancillary lines of business in the fiscal fourth quarter. This along with a rise in wages is expected to have hurt the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vail Resorts this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Vail Resorts has an Earnings ESP of -9.03%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
