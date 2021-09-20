Darden Restaurants, Inc. ( DRI Quick Quote DRI - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 23, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.5%. Q1 Estimates
Factors Setting the Tone for Darden's (DRI) Q1 Earnings
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 23, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.5%.
Q1 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, indicating growth of a whopping 191.1%, from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.24 billion, suggesting an improvement of 46.5% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
Darden’s fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from sequential improvement in same-restaurant sales across its brands on ramped-up vaccinations and increased dining room capacity. The company continues to gain from technological enhancements with regards to online ordering, introduction of To Go capacity management and Curbside I'm Here notification.
Focus on sales-building initiatives, menu modifications, and streamlining of order pick-up process and payment methods might have favored the to-be-reported quarter's top line. However, rise in hourly wage rates and marketing expenses may have weighed on margins in the fiscal first quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales at Olive Garden, Fine Dining, and LongHorn Steakhouse is pegged at $1,120 million, $136 million and $508 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 42.1%, 63.9% and 34.7%, respectively. The same for Other business stands at $433 million, suggesting an improvement of 55.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Darden Restaurants, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Darden Restaurants, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Darden this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Peer Releases
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the metrics increased year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted loss of 99 cents per share. Quarterly revenues of $290.3 million outpaced the consensus mark of $285 million. The top line improved 126.7% year over year. The upside can primarily be attributed to the lifting of capacity and social-distancing restrictions, which boosted dining room capacity.
McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.37, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12. The bottom line soared 259.1% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $5,887.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,629 million. The figure surged 56.5% year over year. The top line benefited from an increase in global comparable sales.
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.01, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted loss per share of 46 cents. Meanwhile, quarterly revenues of $7,496.5 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,243 million. The top line increased 77.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The uptick was driven by growth in comparable store sales.